'Our entire team is devastated': Double J. Dog Ranch cancels annual event fundraiser

HAUSER, Idaho — A fun run that benefits a sanctuary for special-needs dogs has been canceled.

And that's been an emotional and financial heartache for Cristene Justus, founder of the Double J. Dog Ranch in Hauser Lake.

"Our entire team is devastated," she said Monday.

The Hauser Lake 5K/10K Icebreaker set for Sunday was on course to have its largest field, with more than 750 adults and kids expected to run and walk the scenic courses.

The event was expected to raise around $15,000 to $20,000, money that gives challenged canines a chance at a better life.

But it won't happen — for an unexpected reason: No parking.

Due to snowy, muddy conditions on the field next to the Hauser Lake Fire & Rescue on Hauser Lake Road, Justus recently learned that vehicles can't be parked there, as has been allowed years past.

