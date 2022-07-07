North Idaho 'Cutthroat World' mural in danger of disappearing

The Coeur d'Alene Arts Commission is seeking ways to restore and protect the $38,000 mural that is fading away.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Arts Commission is seeking ways to restore and protect a $38,000 mural that is fading away, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

"It's a Cutthroat World" by Cain and Todd Benson is at the North Idaho Centennial Trail underpass between Atlas Waterfront Park and the Kroc Center.

When it was created in 2016, it had deep, rich colors and the trout seemed to swim right off the concrete. Today, the outer sections exposed to the elements of sun, rain and snow are peeling away, some of the edges have bubbled up, and other parts are are gone.

The cutthroat depicted are in danger of disappearing from their home where Seltice Way passes overhead.

The painting protected by the overpass remains in swimmingly good shape.

"The rest of it is still beautiful," said Jennifer Drake, arts commission vice chair. "We want to keep it that way."

The artwork, sponsored by Coeur d'Alene Arts Commission, is visible to walkers, runners and cyclists who pass on the Centennial Trail. Some stop to take pictures, posing by a big fish. A sign asks people to "Help Preserve Art, Please Stay Off," and people have listened. It has even been vandalism free.

But the paint hasn't been able to withstand North Idaho's weather. It was a passerby who noted the cutthroat were looking wore and contacted the Arts Commission.

"We want to deal with it right away," Drake said.

She said commission is looking for the best way to scrape, clean, refresh and shield it for a longer life.

The commission is reaching out to arts who specialize in murals and considering what will be most effective before proceeding.

It was July 2016 when the Coeur d'Alene Arts Commission called for a mural on the Centennial Trail underpass located near the confluence of the North Idaho Centennial Trail and the Prairie Trail.

Artists were given the freedom "to make a lasting impression on residents and visitors," according to the commission.

"It's a Cutthroat World" mural was selected.

"Our art is purely autobiographical," the artists said in a prepared statement. "It is about ourselves and the world we live in. It is an attempt at a record. We are inspired by people and subjects that interest us."