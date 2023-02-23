North Idaho College trustees vote no to reinstating President Nick Swayne

Trustees Greg McKenzie, Todd Banducci and Mike Waggoner voted no to a motion made by Trustee Brad Corkill to reinstate Swayne immediately.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The same three North Idaho College trustees who voted in December to place President Nick Swayne on administrative leave voted during Wednesday’s board meeting to leave him there.

Trustees Greg McKenzie, Todd Banducci and Mike Waggoner voted no to a motion made by Trustee Brad Corkill to reinstate Swayne immediately.

“President Swayne was hired at the end of a legitimate process,” Corkill said. “He is still our president. I believe the first step in the healing process is to reinstate President Swayne.”

The agenda item regarding the president’s position was addressed at the end of a nearly five-hour meeting. At McKenzie’s direction, the trustees voted with no discussion on the matter.

Trustee Tarie Zimmerman voted with Corkill to return Swayne to the president’s office, with McKenzie, the board chair, casting the tie-breaking vote.

