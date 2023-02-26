North Idaho College supporters call for action

About 225 people showed up for the Kootenai County Democratic Central Committee's Hijacking Democracy Symposium event Saturday in Post Falls.

POST FALLS, Idaho — What is the danger of a one-party state?

Professor, author and Constitutional scholar David Adler said Idaho is on its way there.

"What you see is the effort to squelch dissent, to deny the right to vote, to attack education, to marginalize people who don't fit into that majority view," Adler said Saturday, speaking to more than 220 people during the Kootenai County Democratic Central Committee's Hijacking Democracy Symposium.

"You find a complete assault on democracy," he said. "That's the problem. We see that not only in Idaho; we see that in other states and it's reflected in the pernicious laws passed that make it very difficult for people to vote.

"Once you've gained power in a one-party state, the effort to dislodge that regime becomes very, very difficult. We can't ever let a state become a one-party state."

Adler was a key speaker and moderator during the two-session symposium, held at the Red Lion Hotel Templin's on the River in Post Falls.

