North Idaho College President Nick Swayne wins reinstatement lawsuit

A Judge granted a motion for summary judgment, which affirms that NIC cannot place Swayne on administrative leave under the terms of his employment agreement.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College President Nick Swayne won permanent reinstatement Friday.

Judge Cynthia Meyer granted a motion for summary judgment, which affirms that NIC cannot place Swayne on administrative leave under the terms of his employment agreement, which is valid and remains in effect.

This could be the final turn in a legal battle that began in December, when the NIC board majority of Todd Banducci, Greg McKenzie and Mike Waggoner placed Swayne on leave for no disciplinary reason, prompting Swayne to sue for reinstatement.

In March, Meyer ordered NIC to reinstate Swayne until his lawsuit was resolved. The board complied but asked the court to reconsider; Meyer reaffirmed her original decision.

The board majority voted in late April to nullify Swayne’s contract but leave him in place as active president “until the board decides otherwise.”

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.