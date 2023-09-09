North Idaho College receives $1.2 million in grants for career, technical programs

The one-time funding will be used to purchase new equipment for programs that lead to in-demand jobs.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College was awarded $1,267,307 from the Idaho Division of Career and Technical Education’s Leading Idaho 2.0 grant program. The one-time funding will be used to purchase new equipment for programs that lead to in-demand jobs.

The grant program made a total of $5 million available statewide. Each of the grants were reviewed and awarded separately, including all seven of NIC’s proposals. Of the 143 proposals submitted to the state, only 28 were funded.

“This is the product of a great deal of hard work from NIC staff to make this happen,” said NIC President Nick Swayne. “And we’re very grateful to the IDCTE for their recognition of how NIC can carry out their vision. The programs these grants help are exactly where we need to be investing in Idaho’s future.”

