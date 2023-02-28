NIC Diversity Council denounces harassment of students

NIC policy prohibits malicious harassment and states that “disruptive, hostile or violent behavior will not be tolerated."

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — After some community members heckled and hurled slurs at North Idaho College students during and after recent trustee meetings, the NIC Diversity Council has called on trustees and Interim President Greg South to publicly denounce the behavior.

The council — which comprises faculty, staff and students, as well as administrators and community members — issued a resolution Friday urging trustees and administrative leaders to defend students from intimidation and bullying when they speak at public meetings.

“It’s incumbent on the board to protect students and maintain safety, and it’s incumbent on the college to maintain a welcoming environment to all students,” said John Trombold, a longtime NIC instructor and chair of the Diversity Council.

Trombold pointed to public comments from Vincent James Foxx — a conservative, internet personality who recently moved from California to the Post Falls area — as an example of the harassment some students have faced.

