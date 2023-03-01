North Idaho College Faculty Assembly censures trustees, college attorney

“Their actions have undermined the integrity of NIC,” the resolution said.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Members of the North Idaho College Faculty Assembly have issued a resolution of censure against trustees Greg McKenzie, Todd Banducci and Mike Waggoner, as well as college attorney Art Macomber, and a resolution of no confidence in the college's administration.

The move comes after NIC received a show cause sanction from its accreditor, the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. Show cause is the last step before loss of accreditation.

In its resolution, the Faculty Assembly said letters from NWCCU outline how McKenzie, Banducci, Waggoner and Macomber have demonstrated dereliction of duty, including fiduciary responsibilities; abused their power; disregarded codes of ethical conduct; and violated accreditation requirements and standards, as well as Idaho law.

“Their actions have undermined the integrity of NIC,” the resolution said.

During a special meeting of the Faculty Assembly earlier this month, NIC’s full-time faculty voted overwhelmingly in favor of the resolution, with 84 of 92 people in attendance supporting it. Six faculty opposed the resolution and two abstained from the vote.

To read more of the story, visit our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.