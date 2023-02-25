'Preserve for future generations': North Idaho Camp Stidwell placed under conservation easement

A tree at Camp Stidwell has been around since before David Thompson first explored the region — or the United States was even a country.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A tree at Camp Stidwell has been around since before David Thompson first explored the region — or the United States was even a country.

"Who wouldn't want to preserve this?" Kiwanis Club secretary Dick Vail said of the tree — and the entire 160-acre site on the south end of Mirror Lake. "Nature worth preserving."

The club recently took steps to protect the area in perpetuity, signing a conservation easement with the Inland Northwest Land Conservancy.

"[The conservancy] will continue to maintain this pristine area for future generations and continue the vision of the founders — the ecosystem, wildlife habitat, environment, all preserved," Vail said. "Continuing the experience of nature, rustic camping, fun times and beautiful sunsets — all preserved. The dream is a reality and will continue to be enjoyed now and in the future."

Use of the camp has grown exponentially in recent years, with thousands of user days each year with a spot hard to come by in the deep of summer.

To read more of this article, please visit our news content partner the Bonner County Daily Bee.

