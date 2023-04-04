Boys & Girls Club's Jordan Johnson Clubhouse in Post Falls expanding

A $1.7 million campaign is underway to expand the presently 10,000-square-foot club by 5,000 square feet to give the decade-old building an upgrade.

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Boys & Girls Club's Jordan Johnson Clubhouse in Post Falls is growing up.

A $1.7 million campaign is underway to expand the presently 10,000-square-foot club by 5,000 square feet to give the decade-old building an upgrade and provide more space for more members.

“This has been something we’ve needed since we built this building,” Boys & Girls Clubs of Kootenai County Executive Director Mark Kuhnhausen said Monday.

The Post Falls Clubhouse, which officially opened in January 2013, serves about 120-150 kids after school every day. The expansion will help accommodate the growing demand for the Boys & Girls Club in the rapidly growing River City, which has experienced a 36% population increase in the past 10 years.

"To us, this is a big expansion,” Kuhnhausen said.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

