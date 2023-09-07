North Idaho College appeals President Nick Swayne’s reinstatement

NIC’s legal counsel filed a notice of appeal Aug. 31, 42 days after the final judgement was entered and the last day it was possible to appeal the decision.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College has appealed to the Idaho Supreme Court over a Kootenai County judge’s decision to reinstate NIC President Nick Swayne.

Swayne won his lawsuit seeking permanent reinstatement without going to trial in June, when First District Judge Cynthia Meyer granted a motion for summary judgment in the case. The ruling affirmed that NIC cannot place Swayne on administrative leave under the terms of his employment contract, which is valid and remains in effect.

NIC’s legal counsel in the case, attorneys Kelly Drew and Brittney Adams, filed a notice of appeal Aug. 31, 42 days after the final judgement was entered and the last day it was possible to appeal the decision under Idaho’s rules.

It’s unclear when the decision to file the appeal was made.

