Nez Perce County declares flooding disaster after rainfall increase

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — The Nez Perce County Board of County Commissioners issued a disaster declaration for flooding on Monday after the increase in rainfall that occurred throughout the weekend.

According to the statement, the excessive rainfall throughout the weekend caused rivers and creeks to rise, resulting in localized flooding that is impacting homes and private properties in the area.

The Nez Perce County Office of Emergency Management and other agencies responded to calls of rising water levels in areas of the county throughout the weekend. The county delivered sand and sandbags to key locations on Monday morning.

The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay away from flooding areas and to contact the sheriff's office at 208-799-3131 if they need empty sandbags.

This weekend I saw firsthand the devastating effects of spring flooding in North Central Idaho. Thank you to the citizens, counties, emergency responders, Idaho Office of Emergency Management, Nez Perce Tribe, and Idaho National Guard for their quick and dedicated response. pic.twitter.com/p0AdePh34G — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) April 15, 2019

Here is the list of roads in Nez Perce County that have been impacted by flooding and the areas that people need to avoid:

Reubens-Gifford Road: Reduced to one lane near Lookout, due to damaged pavement. Avoid travel, if possible. Be alert and reduce speed.

Reduced to one lane near Lookout, due to damaged pavement. Avoid travel, if possible. Be alert and reduce speed. Rock Creek Road: Many washouts reducing the road to one lane. People are asked to avoid the area as it is unsafe for public travel.

Many washouts reducing the road to one lane. People are asked to avoid the area as it is unsafe for public travel. Southwick Grade: Water over the roadway. Avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Water over the roadway. Avoid the area and seek an alternate route. Bobbitt Bench: Several washouts reducing the road to one lane. Avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Several washouts reducing the road to one lane. Avoid the area and seek an alternate route. Cherry Lane Bridge: Temporary work bridge has been impacted by debris and high water. Avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Temporary work bridge has been impacted by debris and high water. Avoid the area and seek an alternate route. Fuecht Road: Road damage from creek overtopping road. Avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Road damage from creek overtopping road. Avoid the area and seek an alternate route. Highway 95 – between Sweetwater and Jaques Spur: Travel has been reduced to one lane due to damaged pavement. Avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

– between Sweetwater and Jaques Spur: Travel has been reduced to one lane due to damaged pavement. Avoid the area and seek an alternate route. Webb Road: Closed near Highway 95 due to water over the roadway.