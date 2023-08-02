Neighbors raise money for Coeur d'Alene mother and son after car drives through their home

Macaela Goolsby and her son weren't hurt in the crash, but they still feel the pain of losing everything.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — For three years, Macaela Goolsby and her son shared laughs and made memories in their Coeur d'Alene home.

But, in one moment, years of memories were gone.

"Nobody goes to bed thinking their whole life is going to be destroyed," Goolsby said.

A car had driven through their home and into the same room where Goolsby and her six-year-old son were sleeping.

"This corner, that's where he was asleep, in the corner," Goolsby said. "So, seeing it now, seeing it in the light is just so horrifying."

Goolsby says in the first few moments following the impact, she scrambled to find her son.

"I just started digging into the rubble and sheet rock and I was just trying to grab any part that was him," Goolsby said.

When he wouldn't respond to her screams, she panicked.

"The horrible realization that I might not be pulling him out in one piece," Goolsby said. "Luckily, I finally found him. He started crying and said 'Mama.' He had been holding a shelf that was up in the corner and I think that's what kept a lot of the debris from impaling him."

Goolsby, her son and the driver all walked away from the scene. But, even though Goolsby and her son aren't hurt, they still feel the pain of losing everything.

"We cannot live here," Goolsby said. "Most of our items are beyond repair, we're trying to find housing, get my son medical support and counseling, and just rebuilding."

Since the accident, Goolsby and her son have been staying with friends. She says she's thankful for the support of her neighbors.

"The last few days have just been really leaning on people who can help us in the community," Goolsby said.

Goolsby's friends have raised over $1,500 for the family through a GoFundMe.

While the money won't change the trauma she feels, Goolsby says it will help her son get through next steps so they can smile again and make new memories.

