ISP: Motorcyclist life-flighted to hospital after crash

The crash happened near State Highway 41 and Old Priest Road in Bonner County.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho -- The Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent an Oldtown man to the hospital by an air ambulance.

The crash happened near State Highway 41 and Old Priest River Road near Oldtown around 2:14 p.m. on Saturday.

According to ISP, a 52-year-old woman from Oldtown was stopped at Old Priest Road in her Toyota SUV when she pulled out onto the highway, hitting the motorcycle.

The motorcycle's driver was 36-year-old man. According to ISP, he was life-flighted to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injures.

The SUV driver was not hurt.

ISP's investigating the crash.

This story is developing. We'll update if more information becomes available.

