Report shows more North Idahoans asking for help with basic needs

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As community outreach and education specialist with the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Coeur d’Alene, Julie Crosby receives five to 20 calls a week from people asking for help.

They are not after much. Just enough to pay for life's basics.

“What I am seeing is a huge number of individuals who are behind on rent and utilities and then trying to figure out food," Crosby wrote in an email to The Press. "Usually by the time that they call for help, they have exhausted other friends and resources."

A growing number of Kootenai County households are struggling to get by, according to a report from United Ways of the Pacific Northwest and its research partner United For ALICE.

The report released today said the number of Idaho households unable to afford the basics grew by more than 43,000 during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a total of 294,579 households, or 43%, struggling to afford the basics by 2021.

That calculation includes the 76,184 households in poverty as well as another 218,395 families defined as ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed), earning above the federal poverty level but less than what’s needed to survive in the modern economy.

