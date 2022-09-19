“The Monument to Peace and Unity” art piece to be dedicated Sept. 23

Located at the "gateway to Coeur d'Alene," the statue will celebrate Coeur d'Alene's push for more public art around the city.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d'Alene approved the “The Monument Of Peace And Unity,” to be installed at the Four Corners getaway in 2021. On Friday, it's finally hitting the ground in Coeur d'Alene.

Created by artist Ai Qiu Hopen of Humanity Memorial, Inc, the statue was the finalist out of 20 submissions. The statue is made of steel and will be 24 feet tall.

The artwork will be located at the "gateway to the city," to downtown Coeur d’Alene, at the historic Fort Grounds neighborhood and the Higher Education Campus. In accordance to the Coeur d'Alene's Public Art Ordinance, adopted in June 1999, which established funding of public art that provides public visibility and impact.

A public dedication for the statue will take place on Friday, Sept. 23 at 10:30 a.m. Parking for the event will be available at in a parking lot close to the Carousel and Memorial Field.

