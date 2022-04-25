Lewiston Police searching for missing teen

Police say 17-year-old Kazmira Swanson is considered high-risk, as she has a cognitive disability and functions at an approximately eight-year-old level.

LEWISTON, Idaho — The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) is searching for a missing, high-risk teenager who is said to be a runaway.

Police said 17-year-old Kazmira Swanson is considered high-risk, as she has a cognitive disability and functions at an approximately eight-year-old level.

LPD took a report of the missing teen on Saturday at approximately 4:30 p.m. She was last seen near the Northwest Children's Home in Lewiston and was believed to be walking towards the Veteran's Home, according to police.

Kazmira was last seen wearing brown, knee-high boots and a black leather jacket. Police said she may have been carrying an MP3 player. She has long brown hair and blue eyes, weighs approximately 100 pounds and is 5'1".