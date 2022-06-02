Lewiston Police searching for alleged rape suspect

Dusty P. Funderburg was last known to be living in Lewiston, but deputies were unable to locate him on Thursday, police said.

LEWISTON, Idaho — The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) is searching for a suspect who has an arrest warrant out of Nez Perce County for one count of rape.

According to the LPD, the suspect, Dusty P. Funderburg, was last known to be living in Lewiston. Deputies were unable to locate Funderburg after a search on Thursday, June 2. Funderburg's arrest warrant is valid in the surrounding states around Idaho.

Deputies are asking the public to contact LPD if they have information regarding Funderburg's whereabouts. LPD is asking the public not to try to apprehend Funderburg. Instead, they are asking people to contact Det. Brian Erickson at 208-746-0171 and reference case No. 22-L7744.