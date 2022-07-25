Police: Man dies after drowning in the Salmon River in Idaho trying to rescue dog

A group of rafters told Idaho County deputies a man in their party swam out in the river attempting to rescue a dog that was caught in the river's current.

IDAHO, USA — A Lewiston man died Sunday afternoon after drowning in the Salmon River near the Pine Bar recreation area in Idaho County, according to the sheriff's office.

Idaho County Dispatch received a report of a potential drowning in the Salmon River at approximately 4:30 p.m. The drowning was reported about one mile upstream from Graves Creek.

According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO), a group of rafters told deputies a man in their party swam out in the river to attempt to rescue a dog that was caught in the river's current.

Witnesses also told deputies the man went around the river bend to rescue the dog and never returned.

Another group of rafters located the man in the river. They moved him to the riverbank and attempted CPR but were unable to revive him, according to ICSO.

The group transported the man downriver to American Bar, where Idaho County deputies and authorities arrived.

ICSO identified the man as 55-year-old Richard Scyphers from Lewiston. Police notified the man's family.

According to the statement, Scyphers was wearing his life jacket.

This is one of two drownings that happened while trying to rescue an animal this weekend. A Moses Lake woman died Sunday afternoon after falling into an irrigation canal in the Royal City area while trying to save a dog.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.