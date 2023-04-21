Lakeland board reversed decision to end agreement between the district and Heritage Health

The health care provider will now be able to continue providing counseling services for students on district campuses.

RATHDRUM, Idaho — A crowd of roughly 60 people erupted into applause and some burst into tears of joy Thursday when the Lakeland Joint School District board of trustees reversed its decision to end an agreement between the district and Heritage Health.

“I wish people could be this passionate about their children’s education, I really do,” said board Chair Michelle Thompson, who, along with Vice Chair Ramona Grissom, voted against renewing the agreement.

It was the second time in 10 days the trustees considered the agreement, a memorandum of understanding in place for several years. During a meeting April 10, trustees voted 3-2 against renewing the arrangement with Heritage Health, with Thompson, Grissom and trustee David Quimby carrying the vote.

Quimby changed his vote Thursday.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

