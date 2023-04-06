Lake Coeur d’Alene's health improving as metals and phosphorus from rivers are declining

"We’re starting to see the lake respond to changes in the rivers,” Dr. Craig Cooper, senior limnologist and water quality specialist, said.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The health of Lake Coeur d’Alene is improving, or at least stable, Dr. Craig Cooper said Wednesday.

“We’re starting to see the lake respond to changes in the rivers,” he said to the Four County Natural Resources Committee.

Cooper, senior limnologist and water quality specialist with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, reviewed the National Academy of Sciences report on the health of Lake Coeur d'Alene and its tributaries.

He also offered a look at plans to protect the lake.

In a key point about the NAS findings, Cooper said metals and phosphorus from rivers flowing into Lake Coeur d’Alene — the Coeur d’Alene and the St. Joe — are declining.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

