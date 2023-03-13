Lake Coeur d'Alene Cruises add another boat to the fleet

The Shadow is similar to The Osprey and The Spirit of Coeur d’Alene — 65-feet long, 23-feet wide, with a 149-person capacity.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises said Friday it is adding a boat to its fleet.

“The Shadow” is scheduled to be operating this summer.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have The Shadow back on our fleet once again," Carl Fus, general manager of Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises, said. “We have a unique and special history with this boat, and we cannot wait to share this beautiful addition with our customers.”

The vessel has an extensive history.

Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises leased it from Finney Boatworks from 2005 to 2008. Initially, The Shadow did not have her own engines and was towed via a tugboat or other tour boat.

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

