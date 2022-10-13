Kootenai Human Society taking care of sick animals seized from a Coeur d'Alene apartment

The seven dogs ranged in age from about 6 months to 5 years old. One was a Pug, while the others were black, white and chocolate labs.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Dogs, cats, kittens and a rabbit seized from a Coeur d'Alene apartment Tuesday night were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society.

The seven dogs ranged in age from about 6 months to 5 years old. One was a Pug, while the others were black, white and chocolate labs, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Mary Powell, KHS dog technician, said the dogs were generally in good health, with some on the thin side.

"They're friendly and doing well," Powell said Wednesday.

When the dogs arrived at KHS, they were dirty and "starved for water," said KHS Development Director Vicky Nelson.

"They drank and drank and drank," she said.

While the eight cats were also in pretty good health, two of the three kittens were in rough shape.

At 6 weeks old, they should have weighed about a pound and a half, said cat tech Lauren Moreno. But two were only about 5 ounces each with infected eyes and respiratory issues.

"Super malnourished, really small," Moreno said when asked to describe them.

The kittens received food and water and were treated with shots and oral medication, and their eyes were cleaned Wednesday. They're headed for a foster home today.

There were fears they wouldn't survive the night, but they did.

Still, they aren't out of trouble.

"With that one, you never know how it's going to go," Moreno said.

A second kitten let out a low growl when petted while eating.

"That's a fighter," said Tess Moreno, also a cat tech.

A third was healthy.

For now, the animals taken from the home will remain at KHS, a no-kill shelter, Nelson said. They could eventually be put up for adoption, but it may take time to sort out ownership.

Meantime, KHS Executive Director Debbie Jeffrey said they will do all they can for their new guests.

"That's why we're here," she said.

Last year, KHS took in more than 60 dogs from a hoarding situation in the Silver Valley. All found homes.