Kootenai Health phone systems down

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health reported on Wednesday morning, the hospital's phone line is experiencing an outage.

According to a press release by Kootenai Health, a vendor issue occurred this morning, which has impacted Kootenai Health, Kootenai Clinic and Kootenai Urgent Care’s land-line phone systems.

Currently the hospital and many physician offices are unable to receive or make outbound calls. Kootenai Health is actively working with the vendor to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

All hospital and clinic operations are proceeding as normal. People with scheduled appointments are advised keep it and go to their appointment. Those who are experiencing an emergency situation are asked to call 911.