Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office purchased a $500K helicopter

The two-year, donation-funded pilot program for the helicopter unit will be the first of its kind in Idaho.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County’s own helicopter unit has been cleared for takeoff.

County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve an agreement between the sheriff’s office and the Kootenai County Regional Air Support Unit, a 501(c)(3) formed last year for this purpose. The two-year, donation-funded pilot program for the helicopter unit will be the first of its kind in Idaho.

The unit will operate with volunteer pilots who have at least 1,000 hours of flight time and will focus primarily on search and rescue.

Donated funds have been used to purchase and upgrade a $500,000 1994 BELL 206 helicopter, which seats four and doesn’t have hoist capabilities. The sheriff’s office will use $100,000 of asset forfeiture funds to purchase a thermal camera, spotlight and cabling.

Annual expenses for the unit, including maintenance and insurance, are estimated to be about $71,500, according to the sheriff’s office.

To read more of the story, visit our news partner at the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.