Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports increasing number of phone scams

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is warning the public of a recent phone scam they say has been increasing in frequency.

According to KCSO, multiple people have reported receiving a phone call from a number matching the sheriff's office number. The caller claims to be a deputy with the sheriff's office and tells the individual they have an expired registration that requires payment to be removed.

Some of the callers tell individuals that a fee needs to be paid, or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

KCSO wants to remind that public that the sheriff's office will not contact people by phone to collect payment for any services.

Anyone who believes they have received a scam phone call is encouraged to report it to KCSO at (208) 446-1854.

