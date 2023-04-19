Kootenai County examines impact of 60,000-square-foot justice building expansion

If approved by the county, the move is expected to cost approximately $414,000 and free up about 30,000 square feet of space for other county uses.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — With a 60,000-square-foot Kootenai County Justice Building expansion on the horizon, the county will examine how to shuffle its offices to fill newly available space on the downtown Coeur d’Alene campus.

The expansion will add three courtrooms and facilities for the sheriff’s office, district court employees, prosecutors and other county staff, across multiple floors. The move could bring some scattered county offices closer together.

“Eventually, if we can bring (the elections office) back on campus, that might work out, too,” Commissioner Leslie Duncan said Tuesday. “That’s five-year, 10-year plan stuff.”

Duncan also floated the possibility of selling the Juvenile Justice Building on Fourth Street in the future and constructing courtrooms and office space off the north side of the Juvenile Detention Center in Dalton Gardens.

“They would no longer have to transport juveniles,” she said.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

