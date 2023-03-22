Overcrowding continues at Kootenai County jail

The jail is so crowded that nearly 100 people are sleeping on the floor.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Amid continued overcrowding, Kootenai County commissioners directed the Sheriff’s Office this week to determine how much it would cost to complete two unfinished dormitory pods at the county jail.

Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris told commissioners that 535 people were being held in the jail Tuesday. The jail’s population has reportedly been more than 500 since March 2.

The jail is so crowded that nearly 100 people are sleeping on the floor.

“I have 85, at last count, that have a bunk on the floor,” said Capt. Stu Miller. “Basically a mattress in a plastic container.”

When fully staffed, the jail’s functional capacity is around 380 people, about 80% of its total capacity. With current staffing levels, Miller said capacity ought to be closer to 360.

