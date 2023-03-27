Kootenai County deputies investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Coeur d'Alene

36-year-old Wesley Coffey was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining fatal injuries in the collision.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that took the life of 36-year-old Wesley Coffey of Post Falls.

According to KCSO, the crash occurred Monday around 4 p.m. on the intersection of Prairie Ave. and Cornerstone Dr. Coffey, who was riding the motorcycle, reportedly collided with a car before succumbing to his injuries at the scene.

Prairie Ave. from Highway 95 to Mineral Dr. was shut down for several hours as deputies investigated the crash. The cause of the crash is till under investigation, but investigators say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with additional information on this crash is encouraged to call the KCSO Traffic Unit at (208) 446-1300 or by email at kcsotraffic@kcgov.us.

