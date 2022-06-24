COVID positivity rate in Kootenai County reaches highest level in 5 months

The Panhandle Health District's positivity rate dipped to 20.8% based on 693 PCR tests. It was 22.5% the previous week, and 1.4% on March 26.

Example video title will go here for this video

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County's positivity rate for COVID-19 climbed for its ninth straight week, according to the state's COVID-19 Dashboard o Thursday.

The rate of new cases in the county rose to 22.9% based on 411 PCR tests for the week ending June 19, its highest in nearly five months, according to the state's website. It was 3% on April 16.

The Panhandle Health District's positivity rate dipped to 20.8% based on 693 PCR tests. It was 22.5% the previous week, and 1.4% on March 26, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The PHD reported 319 new coronavirus cases in the last week, and one more death was attributed to the virus.

PHD reported 11 hospitalizations districtwide due to COVID-19.

Kootenai Health reported it had 11 COVID-19 patients with none in critical care on Tuesday. A hospital spokesperson said while they had COVID-19, that was not the primary reason for hospitalization.

Statewide, there were 126 hospitalized patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. That's the most since there were 134 on March 10.

The Coeur d'Alene Press is a KREM 2 news partner. For more from our partners, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.