LillyBrooke Family Justice Center welcomes new facility dog to the team

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A new member of the LillyBrooke Family Justice Center has recently come on board who is sure to turn heads and steal hearts.

Kona is a 3-year-old Labrador retriever who joined the LillyBrooke team — which provides free services for victims of child abuse, sexual assault, human trafficking, elder abuse and domestic violence — in February in preparation for the organization’s beloved Ken’s impending retirement. Ken is 10 years old and while he still has lots of life left, his working days are coming to an end, LillyBrooke director Peggy Sherbon said.

Ken has been with the team for almost eight years and while he still loves doing his job, he’s beginning to slow down. Sherbon said she wanted to get a new facility dog before Ken’s retirement so there wouldn’t be any kind of lapse in the work they have to do.

Ken won’t be saying goodbye anytime soon, however. Sherbon said he loves working too much to stay home, so he will continue coming into the office as well as accompany Sherbon in forensic interviews. Kona will be taking over his responsibilities in the courtroom when his retirement date does come.

