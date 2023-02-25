Judge considers injunction in North Idaho College President Nick Swayne’s lawsuit

If Judge Cynthia Meyer grants the injunction, NIC would be prohibited from making major administrative or operational changes before Swayne’s lawsuit is resolved.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College President Nick Swayne revealed in court Friday that a college trustee signaled an intention to remove him from his position months before the board placed him on administrative leave for no disciplinary reason.

“Just wait, you only have 52 days left,” NIC Trustee Todd Banducci reportedly told Swayne via email in September 2022, referring to the November election when three new trustees would be elected. The Press has requested a copy of the email from North Idaho College.

“It appeared to be communicating a threat,” Swayne said. “As soon as the election happens, you may be gone.”

Swayne disclosed that information during a hearing in which a Kootenai County judge considered whether to grant a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit filed by Swayne against NIC, which seeks his reinstatement to perform his duties as the college's president.

If Judge Cynthia Meyer grants the injunction, NIC would be prohibited from making major administrative or operational changes before Swayne’s lawsuit is resolved.

To read the full story, visit our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

