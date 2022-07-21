Idaho State Police seeking help in finding missing endangered 76-year-old man

Robert Wayne Swindle was reported missing in the vicinity of Deep Creek Loop in Boundary County.

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are seeking assistance in locating a missing endangered 76-year-old man in Boundary County, Idaho.

According to a press release, Robert Wayne Swindle was reported missing in the vicinity of Deep Creek Loop around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. ISP says he was last seen around midnight and 1 a.m.

Swindle is described as a white man with partially balding white hair and full beard. He is 6'1'' and his weight ranges between 160 and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark colored jeans and possibly a t-shirt, but police say he may be shirtless and shoeless.

While ISP is not currently looking for search volunteers, anyone with information on Swindle's whereabouts can contact Boundary County Dispatch at (208) 267-3151, extension 0 or 911.

We will provide more updates as they become available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.