Police investigating fatal crash in Latah County

The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a truck cab before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Latah County.

According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022, around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County.

The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal. Police said he was driving a semi-truck without a trailer.

Police suspect the driver experienced a medical emergency prior to leaving the road. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver's next of kin has been notified, according to police.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.