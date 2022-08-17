Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston

The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.

LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston.

According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.

Police suspect the driver experienced a medical emergency prior to leaving the road. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver's next of kin has been notified, according to police.

