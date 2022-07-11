Idaho state seeking nominees for recreation, and tourism Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Nominations for the 2022 award closed on Aug. 22. The award recognizes outstanding lifetime achievements in the fields of Idaho recreation and tourism.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Nominations are open for the 2022 Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes outstanding lifetime achievements in the fields of Idaho recreation and tourism, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will select and recognize a nominated individual who has made significant contributions to developing, managing or conserving Idaho’s recreation resources, or developing, managing or promoting tourism in Idaho.

The award will be presented during the Idaho Conference on Recreation and Tourism. The annual conference is sponsored by recreation and tourism-related organizations and partners to provide an educational forum for public, private and nonprofit travel and recreation professionals throughout Idaho.

This year’s conference will be held Oct. 17-19 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the main campus of the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.

Nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award will be accepted through Aug. 22.

Contact Laurie McConnell with Idaho Tourism at 208-287-0781 or visit the website to download a nomination form: commerce.idaho.gov/tourism-resources/icort.