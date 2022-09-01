Idaho police investigating car accident that left Westmond woman dead

The crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 around 12:47 p.m. on US-95 near Cocolalla Loop.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a collision that left a pedestrian dead in Bonner County.

The crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 around 12:47 p.m. on US-95 near Cocolalla Loop, ISP says.

According to ISP, a 62-year-old female from Westmond, Idaho was walking northbound on the east side of US-95 before a gold Camry driven by a 71-year-old woman from Athol struck her.

The 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ISP. The victim's family has been notified. No information has been released on the identity of the victim.

US-95 in the area of the crash had been reduced to one lane for around two hours. ISP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

