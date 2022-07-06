First probable case of monkeypox reported in Idaho

The Idaho resident got tested for initial identification of the virus, and samples are being sent to CDC for confirmation of the monkeypox virus.

IDAHO, USA — The Idaho Division of Public Health and Central District Health (CDH) announced the first probable case of monkeypox in an Idaho resident.

According to CDH, the investigation is still ongoing, but it appears the patient got the virus while traveling to a country experiencing a monkeypox outbreak. The patient, who lives in the CDH area, is currently recovering.

State and local public health officials are working with the patient’s healthcare providers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure that the patient is treated and to track any potential contacts.

The residents got tested for initial identification of the virus, and samples are being sent to CDC for confirmation of the monkeypox virus. Results from the CDC are expected to be ready in the next few days.

According to CDH, monkeypox usually causes a mild illness and most people recover on their own. Antivirals are available through the federal government for patients who might have severe diseases or develop complications. Individuals with monkeypox should isolate until their lesions have healed.

“This is a virus that does not naturally occur in the United States,” Victoria O’Dell, staff epidemiologist with Central District Health, said in a written statement. “The cases we have seen in the U.S. and the one possible case in Idaho have been associated with international travel or importing animals from areas where the disease is more common.”

Monkeypox disease is caused by the monkeypox virus, which is usually found in several countries in Africa. The first international outbreak was reported in May 2022. As of July 5, more than 6,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported outside of Africa, including 560 cases in the U.S. None of the people identified with monkeypox in the U.S. have died, according to the CDH.

Monkeypox is contagious and spreads between people primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids. It can also spread through respiratory droplets during prolonged, face-to-face contact. In some cases, it can be present as flu-like symptoms.

“We are reminding people to look out for new spots, ulcers, or blisters on any part of their body,” Dr. Christine Hahn, public health medical director and state epidemiologist, said. “If anyone suspects they might have monkeypox, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner, they should limit their contact with others and contact their healthcare provider as soon as possible--although please phone ahead before going in person.”

