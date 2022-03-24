Idaho man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter after fatal crash while drunk last year

Michael L. Holiman, 56, and his passenger Nancy L. Holiman, 69, of Harrison were on a single-vehicle crash, where Nancy died at the scene.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A man admitted to causing a deadly crash while drunk last year.

Michael L. Holiman, 56, of Harrison, pleaded guilty last Thursday to vehicular manslaughter, a felony, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The charge stems from October 2021, when law enforcement responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Thompson Lake Road and Harlow Point near Harrison.

The driver, identified as Holiman, was transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries, as were two passengers.

The fourth passenger, 69-year-old Harrison resident Nancy L. Holiman, died at the scene.

Holiman reportedly told police he had consumed at least five beers at Oktoberfest in Harrison City Park.

Police obtained a warrant to draw Holiman’s blood and test it to determine his blood-alcohol content.

Court documents indicate Holiman’s BAC was 0.10. In Idaho, a BAC of 0.08 or higher is considered impaired.

Holiman has been free since shortly after his arrest.

First District Judge Ross Pittman cited Holiman’s age and lack of any prior criminal record as reasons to release him on his own recognizance.

The purpose of bond is to ensure that defendants will appear in court.

Idaho Criminal Rule 46 directs a court to consider certain factors when making the decision to set bond or release a person on their own recognizance.

These factors include the nature of the alleged offense, any prior criminal record or the defendant’s ties to the community where the offense occurred.

In Idaho, felony vehicular manslaughter is punishable by a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors said mediation will occur prior to sentencing in June.