Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia was criticized by some for her comment last month about the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising at the U.S. Capitol.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press

“As a former military leader, I have witnessed the sacrifices so many have made to protect our country. It is an insult to all those who have served this nation to align with people who incite violence against law enforcement and undermine our constitutional republic,” said Richard Turner, retired brigadier general of the Idaho Air National Guard, in a news release.

According to Defend and Protect Idaho, Greene "has a long history of bigotry and association with white nationalism, which should have immediately disqualified her for a speaking role at any Idaho event."

Brent Regan, KCRCC chairman, said anyone who may be offended by Greene does not have to attend the Lincoln Day Dinner.

He said the event on Feb. 11 at The Coeur d'Alene Resort is already sold out. More than 600 tickets were sold.

Asked if he had any plans to rescind the invitation to Greene," Regan said, "none whatsoever," in a phone call with The Press on Friday.

Greene was criticized by some for her comment last month about the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising at the U.S. Capitol.

"And I will tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, it would’ve been armed,” Taylor Greene said in a speech.

"This is an outright affront to law enforcement and families who lost loved ones defending the U.S. Capitol and American democracy that day," said the Defend and Protect Idaho news release.

The group's chairman, Gary Raney said, "As the nation reflects on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, we are highlighting her dangerous actions and statements and calling on the KCRCC to rescind their invitation to her. The Idaho GOP should denounce this action as well."

On her website, Greene is described as "a mother, successful businesswoman, and Christian nationalist patriot."