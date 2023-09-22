Idaho Gov. Brad Little provides remarks at ribbon cutting ceremony for Bunker Hill Mine

The reopening of the mine is expected to be an economic stimulator for Kellogg. More than 250 direct and 1,000 indirect jobs could be made available.

KELLOGG, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little arrived in Kellogg Friday to provide remarks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Bunker Hill Mine.

According to KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene Press, the reopening of the Bunker Hill Mining Corporation would be an economic stimulator for the Kellogg region. More than 250 direct and 1,000 indirect jobs are expected to be made available.

The mine originally closed in the 1980s for economic reasons. Several projects are expected to take shape in the coming months, including the rehabilitation of the Russell Portal located at the top of Wardner. Originally built in the 1980s, that portal is meant to serve as a primary access point to underground Level 4. Dimensions for the portal will be expanded to meet industry regulations.

That project is expected to be completed sometime this September.

