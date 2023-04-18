Idaho Fish and Game to negotiate Coeur d’Alene Skeet and Trap Club’s land purchase

The purchase was made possible after House Bill 304 passed into law in late March.

HAYDEN, Idaho — After debate about the Coeur d’Alene Skeet and Trap Club’s annual rent cast doubt over its future existence, it appears the club will remain where it’s been since 1965.

Kootenai County commissioners confirmed last week that Idaho Fish and Game will negotiate purchasing the land where the club sits, 36 acres near the Coeur d’Alene Airport in Hayden.

Commissioner Leslie Duncan said she plans to work with the county’s legal counsel on deed restrictions for the property.

“Some of the things that came to mind was (Fish and Game) would have to give a concession lease for 25 years or more, cleanup at the end of the lease, county has first right of refusal to buy back the property and keep their current tenants,” she said in a public meeting last Tuesday.

The purchase was made possible after House Bill 304 passed into law in late March.

