Idaho Dept. of Labor hosting annual Post Falls spring hiring event on April 19

More than 60 employers will be attending the event, taking place on Wednesday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Real Life Ministries in Post Falls.

POST FALLS, Idaho — On Wednesday, April 19, The Idaho Department of Labor’s Post Falls office will host its biggest hiring event of the year.

More than 60 employers are slated to attend the event, taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Real Life Ministries, located at 1866 N. Cecil Road in Post Falls.

Employers from northern Idaho and Spokane are recruiting for positions in multiple industries, including HireQuest Direct, Aerotek, U.S. Postal Service, Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest, ATC Manufacturing, Sunshine Mining, Lake Pend Oreille School District No.84, and Life Care of America.

Some job openings include restoration technicians, material handlers, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, heavy equipment operators, medical assistants, carpenters, job coaches, janitors, and warehouse order selectors, to mention others.

The event is free. Job applicants are encouraged to bring a resume, dress to meet potential employers, and be prepared to speak directly with company recruiters and human resources staff.

For a more complete list of employers scheduled to attend and jobs available, see the Idaho Department of Labor online calendar. For more tips on interviewing, resume and other job search tips, visit the Department of Labor.

Customers with disabilities who need reasonable accommodation to participate can contact Keeler Crawford at 208-457-8789 ext. 3940. To access the Idaho Relay Service for the deaf and hard of hearing, dial 711.

Attending a job fair event counts as one weekly valid work-search activity for unemployment insurance purposes.

