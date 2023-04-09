x
Idaho

'American dream' out of reach for many in Kootenai County

The affordability gap persists, while interest rates and home prices rise, people have to make more money to be able to afford a starter home.
Credit: Bill Buley
The median prices of homes in Kootenai County continue to rise, according to the latest figures from the Coeur d'Alene Association of Realtors.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — In 2020, about 75% of Kootenai County households made enough money to buy a home in the county.

The income needed in 2020 to pay the mortgage on an entry-level Kootenai County home was $66,000 for those with good credit, minimal debt and some savings for a down payment.

But that has changed as home prices surged over the past few years.

Today just 30% of households in Kootenai County make enough to buy a home, said Samuel Wolkenhauer, an economist with the Idaho Department of Labor.

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

