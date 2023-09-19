Hayden Lake police chief placed on administrative leave

Mayor Jim Ackerman, City Council members and city staff will not publicly say why the chief was placed on leave, citing confidentiality regarding personnel matters.

HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — Hayden Lake Police Chief Ron Pumphrey was placed on administrative leave Aug. 27, he said Friday.

Mayor Jim Ackerman, City Council members and city staff will not publicly say why the chief was placed on leave, citing confidentiality regarding personnel matters.

Pumphrey is Hayden Lake's only law enforcement officer.

The mayor said that if the police chief is unable to patrol the city, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office will step in, based on Idaho statute.

“Kootenai County covers active calls only at this point,” Ackerman said. “Anything that is in progress, like a burglary in progress or a robbery in progress."

Police coverage in the city has always been handled this way, Ackerman said, with the sheriff's office covering it when the police chief is off-duty.

