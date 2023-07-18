Local families help build Hayden, Idaho's history in new book

It will tell stories of Hayden Lake and Hayden families from the Steele cabin to the Stoddard Barn.

HAYDEN, Idaho — When the city of Hayden Lake refused to grant Cleo and Austin Anthony a liquor license, they founded the city of Hayden to write their own liquor licenses in June 1955. License in hand, they opened Anthony’s Steakhouse, which later became Sargent’s, now Parallel 47.

“Since then, the city of Hayden Lake hasn’t really grown much because it’s pretty confined,” Hayden Historic Preservation Commissioner Lee Zink said. “But Hayden has grown a lot.”

The details of that story, and many others, will be available in a book that will provide a biographical history of the oldest and founding families in the city.

The first draft of the book should be ready for review in August and is set to release in the fall.

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

