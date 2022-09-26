78-year-old Hayden man killed in house fire

The man, later identified as 78-year-old Gary Hetrick, was flown to Harborview Medical Center, where he later passed away from his injuries.

HAYDEN, Idaho — A 78-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Hayden on Saturday night.

At approximately 10:14 p.m. on Saturday, dispatch received a report of a structure fire in the 2100 block of West James Crowe Drive in Hayden. Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) arrived at the house shortly after the report, with fire and medical personnel arriving shortly after that.

Firefighters entered the residence after speaking with a witness and learning a resident might have been inside the home. When they entered, firefighters noticed a man inside the house. He was brought outside and taken to Kootenai Health.

The man, later identified as 78-year-old Gary Hetrick, was flown to Harborview Medical Center, where he later passed away from his injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

