Hayden City Council to consider improvements for Honeysuckle Beach

HAYDEN, Idaho — Hayden City Council members heard a few simple solutions for the problems at Honeysuckle Beach, but they don’t yet fully agree on the path forward.

Issues with increased traffic, crowding, limited parking or the occasionally mucky landscape from bad drainage are all common knowledge to council members and city staff, so the council met in a public workshop Tuesday to hear ideas to fix them.

“The ramp is very crowded all the time,” said Ed Peletski, member of the Hayden Parks Commission. “And one of the reasons for that is people move their boats up really close.”

Peletski spent a lot of summer 2022 at the beach, during high traffic hours, to study some of the most glaring issues and provide some ideas for solutions.

Boaters will typically park their boat as close as they can to the beach to shorten the trip to pick up their truck and trailer. The effect is blocking the launch and ramp and clustering vehicles in an ineffective jumble of boats and trucks.

