'A huge step forward': Groundbreaking held for new Children’s Village resource center

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A 5,000-square-foot resource center at Children’s Village had a simple start.

“We drew this on a napkin when we started dreaming and somehow here we are,” said Vanessa Moos, chief executive officer of Children’s Village.

The ink on that napkin led to a groundbreaking before about 50 people on a chilly Thursday morning.

Juvenile justice members from probation, outreach and diversion, officials with StanCraft Construction Group and Architects West and others came out for the short ceremony for a project that is expected to have lasting impact.

“We’re all coming together to really stand up for these kids,” said Rosa Mettler, chief operations officer for Children’s Village.

