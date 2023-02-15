"Greater Idaho" discussions headed to Senate

The movement believes the politics, values and lifestyle of eastern Oregon are more in-line with Idaho than western Oregon.

Example video title will go here for this video

IDAHO, USA — Idaho state representatives say they are ready to start talks with Oregon about the "Greater Idaho" movement to move the state lines and absorb portions of Oregon.

The movement believes the politics, values and lifestyle of eastern oregon are more in-line with Idaho than western Oregon.

So, the question today: should they have official conversations on the topic with the Oregon state legislature, yes or no?



Those answers were mixed from lawmakers.

"We should not be self segregating by ideology like this,"Rep. Ilana Rubel said. "I think we're on a path to civil war if we keep going down this path. We have got to learn to get along better and work together better. The answer cannot be to just start carving up the country and redrawing lines that have been in place for a century or more just so that we can only be surrounded by people that perfectly agree with us."

The bill passed 41-28, so it will now move to the state senate to debate in committee.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.